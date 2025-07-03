AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

LOCASH + Josh Turner head to D.C. for A Capitol Fourth

todayJuly 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

LOCASH and Josh Turner will represent country music in Washington, D.C., this July 4, performing on the annual A Capitol Fourth PBS special.  

Alfonso Ribeiro will host the show, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. 

The Beach Boys, the Temptations, Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty, Yolanda Adams, Abi Carter and the National Symphony Orchestra will also perform on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Josh is set to sing “Unsung Hero,” which memorializes his grandfather who served in World War II. 

You can tune in to watch the 90-minute A Capitol Fourth starting at 8 p.m. ET July 4 on PBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%