Buck Country Music News

LOCASH looks at expanding their Galaxy to include alternative rock

todayApril 9, 2025

Galaxy

As LOCASH celebrates their fourth #1 with “Hometown Home” — this one on their own Galaxy Label Group — they’re turning their attention to spreading the success around.

“Here we are with our first #1 on our own label … and we Bet the Farm on it, on ourselves, and it’s awesome,” Preston Brust told ABC’s Linsey Davis, referencing the duo’s new album, which drops April 18.

Chris Lucas revealed they’re considering branching out beyond country music.

“We’re actually looking at an alternative rock band right now that we’re thinking about signing and a couple of other younger acts that we’re looking at,” he said. 

“We feel like having our hands in everything throughout the years on all the labels that we were on, we can really guide them and show them what not to do,” he added, “and help them so they don’t waste their time.”

You can watch LOCASH’s entire ABC News Live interview online now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

