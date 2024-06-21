London welcomes Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour with custom Tube map, changing of the guard

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift loved this place for so long, and it seems London loves her back.

In honor of the pop superstar’s first London Eras Tour performance on Friday, the city has been getting into the Swiftie spirit.

“Shake It Off” was played during Friday’s changing of the guard, with The Royal Family posting a video of the performance to the social platform X.

“Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin,'” they wrote alongside the video, which is titled “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version).”

Additionally, the London public transportation service released a new map filled to the brim with Taylor Easter eggs, which they’re calling “Tube Map Taylor’s Version.”

The map, which is themed to look like friendship bracelets intersecting, features lines that represent each of Taylor’s 11 studio albums. Locations significant to Taylor have a sparkling heart overtop of them — such as Wembley Stadium, where she’s performing all of her London Eras Tour concerts.

Other places that received hearts are locations mentioned in Taylor’s songs. “I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath,” Taylor sings in “So Long, London,” referencing the house she lived in near the Hampstead Heath park. That location gets a heart on the map, as do Highgate, Camden Market and the West End, which Taylor sings about on her Lover track, “London Boy.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, wrote about the new map on the social platform X.

“This Taylor Swift Tube map has polished up real nice,” Khan wrote. “Whether you are a Londoner or visiting London to see Taylor’s The Eras Tour this weekend, explore London (Taylor’s Version) and visit all the places that inspired her music.”