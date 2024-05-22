AD
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame anniversary concert canceled because Billy Joel can’t attend

todayMay 22, 2024

The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame had planned a 20th anniversary concert for June 7 to celebrate the music of Billy Joel — but it’s been canceled because Billy can’t make it.

In a statement provided to ABC Audio, the organization said the event, which was also to have celebrated the induction of Billy’s longtime agent Dennis Arfa, has been “cancelled due to family commitments preventing Joel from attending.”

“LIMEHOF sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause and thanks you for your understanding,” the statement continues. “Tickets will be refunded at the place of purchase.”

The event was to have featured performances by Billy’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel, Debbie Gibson, Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, The Rascals Felix Cavaliere, legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb and others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

