Long-lost John Lennon acoustic guitar expected to set records at auction

todayApril 23, 2024

Background
courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The public now has a chance to get their hands on an iconic piece of Beatles memorabilia.

Julien’s Auctions just announced that John Lennon’s long-lost Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar will be part of their two-day Music Icons auction taking place Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, live at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe and online. 

The guitar is the same one Lennon used during the recording of the Help! album and film. It is being billed as “the most important Beatles guitar ever to come to market,” with an estimated sale price of between $600,000 – $800,000, although it’s expected to go for more and set a world record for the highest price for a Beatles guitar. 

“The discovery of John Lennon’s Help! guitar that was believed to be lost is considered the greatest find of a Beatles guitar since Paul McCartney’s lost 1961 Höfner bass guitar,” said Darren Julien, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions. “Finding this remarkable instrument is like finding a lost Rembrandt or Picasso, and it still looks and plays like a dream after having been preserved in an attic for more than 50 years.” 

He adds, “To awaken this sleeping beauty is a sacred honor and is a great moment for Music, Julien’s, Beatles and Auction history.” 

In addition to the Lennon guitar, the upcoming Music Icons auction will include a guitar from U2’s Adam Clayton, which he played during their recent Las Vegas Sphere residency, and a Kurt Cobain handwritten setlist, along with items from Mötley Crüe‘s Mick Mars, Tina Turner and Joan Jett.

More info on the auction can be found at juliensauctions.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

