Buck Country Music News

Look stylish and hungover: Ella Langley selling her tour looks for charity

todayDecember 4, 2025

Ella Langley performs on the ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Forget about a tour T-shirt or cap: now you’ve got a chance to actually own the outfits that Ella Langley wore onstage during her recent Hungover tour.

Over 100 pieces, including dresses, denim and shoes, will be sold online during a “closet auction” that starts Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET and runs through Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. You can get the details by signing up at the link on Ella’s Instagram Story.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Pawsitive Rescue Division, a dog rescue group in Tennessee; Ella is a founding board member. The group shared the news of the auction on its Instagram Story and wrote, “So grateful to have this incredible woman on our board!!! Now go shop her closet and help us save some pups!”

In other Ella news, she acknowledged on Instagram that Kelly Clarkson covered her hit “weren’t for the win” during the Kellyoke segment of her talk show Tuesday. Ella shared the performance, wrote “Insane” and added the “mind blown” emoji. Ella also commented “Insane” on Kelly’s original post.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

