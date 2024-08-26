AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Lost’ vet Matthew Fox to join Michelle Pfeiffer + Patrick J. Adams in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’

todayAugust 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios

ABC Audio has confirmed that Lost veteran Matthew Fox has joined the cast of The Madison, the forthcoming spin-off of Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone

Fox joins Michelle Pfeiffer and Suits alum Patrick J. Adams in the MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios project, said to be “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

For his part, Fox will play Paul, “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.”

As reported, Adams will play Russell McIntosh, “a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start.” 

Elle Chapman plays Paige McIntosh, “a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband.”

Beau Garrett will play Abigail Reese, “a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two,” and Amiah Miller will play Abigail’s eldest daughter, Bridgette.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%