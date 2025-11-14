Louisiana inmate escapes prison after throwing chemical substance at officer’s face: Police

AD

(NEW YORK) — A inmate in Louisiana is on the run after allegedly throwing a chemical substance at an officer and escaping from jail, according to the Berwick Police Department.

Cecil Michael Stratton, 46, fled from prison on Wednesday at approximately 10:12 p.m. local time while jailers were “securing inmates during lockdown procedures,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

During a “brief struggle” between Stratton and authorities, a chemical substance was hurled into an officer’s face, allowing for Stratton — and another inmate who has since been recaptured — to flee, police said.

As of Friday afternoon, the multi-agency manhunt continues for Stratton, police confirmed to ABC News.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing any home or business surveillance cameras for suspicious activity that may have occurred in your area,” police said. “Even the smallest detail could be helpful to our investigation.”

Stratton, who is allegedly known to have “violent tendencies,” has previously escaped from a prison in North Louisiana, police said.

He is wanted for unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, disarming a peace officer, battery of a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated escape, police said.

Stratton’s criminal record includes a slew of previous charges, including theft, illegal possession of a stolen property, marijuana possession, attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer, according to ABC Baton Rouge affiliate WBRZ.

The public is urged to use “extreme caution if Stratton is seen or located” and is discouraged from approaching the suspect, officials said.

Anyone with information on Stratton’s whereabouts should contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710, officials said.