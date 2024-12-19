Love a laid-back holiday season? So does Luke Combs

Between a stadium tour and releasing a new album, it’s safe to say that Luke Combs has had a very busy 2024.

That’s why, when it comes to the holidays, Luke’s all about slowing down and enjoying quality family time.

“A lot of family [members are] around [for the holidays]. … My parents, the in-laws, the kids, my wife’s sister and her boyfriend, and [it’s] just a lot of fun,” Luke tells ABC Audio.

“It’s good times. We’re laid-back,” he says. “We don’t go over the top and just enjoy each other’s company.”