Love a laid-back holiday season? So does Luke Combs

Between a stadium tour and releasing a new album, it’s safe to say that Luke Combs has had a very busy 2024.
That’s why, when it comes to the holidays, Luke’s all about slowing down and enjoying quality family time.
“A lot of family [members are] around [for the holidays]. … My parents, the in-laws, the kids, my wife’s sister and her boyfriend, and [it’s] just a lot of fun,” Luke tells ABC Audio.
“It’s good times. We’re laid-back,” he says. “We don’t go over the top and just enjoy each other’s company.”
Luke will return to headlining act mode in January and February as he travels to Australia and New Zealand for more stadium shows. Luke’s next U.S. dates are currently slated for April, when he performs at Tortuga Music Festival and Stagecoach.
For Luke’s full tour schedule, visit lukecombs.com.
Meanwhile, on the music front, Luke and Post Malone are currently in the top 10 and making their way up the country charts with their single “Guy for That.”
