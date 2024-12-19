AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Love a laid-back holiday season? So does Luke Combs

todayDecember 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Between a stadium tour and releasing a new album, it’s safe to say that Luke Combs has had a very busy 2024.

That’s why, when it comes to the holidays, Luke’s all about slowing down and enjoying quality family time.

“A lot of family [members are] around [for the holidays]. … My parents, the in-laws, the kids, my wife’s sister and her boyfriend, and [it’s] just a lot of fun,” Luke tells ABC Audio.

“It’s good times. We’re laid-back,” he says. “We don’t go over the top and just enjoy each other’s company.” 

Luke will return to headlining act mode in January and February as he travels to Australia and New Zealand for more stadium shows. Luke’s next U.S. dates are currently slated for April, when he performs at Tortuga Music Festival and Stagecoach.

For Luke’s full tour schedule, visit lukecombs.com.

Meanwhile, on the music front, Luke and Post Malone are currently in the top 10 and making their way up the country charts with their single “Guy for That.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%