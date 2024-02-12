AD
Buck Country Music News

Love chocolates? So does Carrie Underwood

February 12, 2024

Love receiving chocolates on Valentine’s Day? You just might have something in common with Carrie Underwood.

“Chocolate’s every woman’s friend – in their time of need or in their time of happiness or in their time of sadness or madness, chocolate is my friend,” says Carrie.

When it comes to favorite flavors, Carrie’s got two on the top of her list.

“Anything with caramel in it, oooh. White chocolate’s good too. You can’t beat some good white chocolate,” shares the country superstar.

Coming up, Carrie will return to Sin City for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, with shows slated for March, May, June, August and October. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to rwlasvegas.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

