Mike FM Music News

‘Love Is Blind’ contestant begs Taylor Swift not to watch the show after Travis makes fun of her

todayMarch 21, 2024

‘Love Is Blind’ contestant Chelsea Blackwell; Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2024

A contestant on the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind is “mortified” that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend made fun of her — so much so that she’s begging Taylor not to watch.

On the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce told his brother Jason Kelce that he had to watch Love Is Blind. “It is the worst trash ever — it’s worse than [my dating show] Catching Kelce — but it’s so f****** good,” said Travis.

“Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her,” Travis added. He then imitated contestant Chelsea Blackwell saying to her former fiancé, Jimmy Presnell, “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?”

Later on March 20, Chelsea made a TikTok in which she reacted to Travis clowning her.

“I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point, because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me,” Blackwell said. “And the only outlet that this man knows my name — or, not even knows my name, knows me — is from whining like a baby back b***!”

“Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him … please stop!” she laughed.

Many fans on X, formerly Twitter, responded by posting different variations of, “i just know that taylor made him watch it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

