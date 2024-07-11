AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Love Island USA’ becomes #1 reality series in streaming

todayJuly 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Peacock

It seems America is in the mood for Love. Love Island, that is.

The Peacock series’ sixth season has become the #1 reality series in the country across all streaming platforms, according to Nielsen data quoted by the streamer. 

The viewership for this installment is double previous seasons, Peacock adds.

The sixth season of the Fiji-set, real-time romance series hosted by Ariana Madix dropped on June 11 on Peacock. 

The season 6 finale will be available to stream July 21.

Seasons 4 and 5 are also available to stream in full on the platform.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%