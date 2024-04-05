Loverboy releases another track from upcoming album, ‘Live in ’82’

earMUSIC

Loverboy is giving fans another preview of their upcoming live album, Live in ’82.

The band just released “Lady Of The 80’s,” along with a live video of the track, recorded at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. This is the second track they’ve released from the album, following a live performance of “Turn Me Loose.”

You can listen to “Lady of the 80’s” via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

Live in ‘82 will be released June 7 as limited-edition CD + Blu-ray and LP + DVD sets. The footage has been restored from Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean‘s personal archive of 16mm film.

Loverboy’s Live in ’82 is available for preorder now.

Loverboy is set to hit the road this summer as a special guest on Sammy Hagar’s The Best of All Worlds tour, which kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of Loverboy dates can be found at loverboyband.com.