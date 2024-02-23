AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Loverboy to release classic ’80s concert in high definition

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
earMUSIC

A classic Loverboy concert from the ’80s is being released in high definition for the very first time.

The Canadian rockers, best known for their classic track “Working for the Weekend,” are set to release Live in ‘82 as limited-edition CD + Blu-ray and LP + DVD sets on June 7. The footage has been restored from Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean‘s personal archive of 16mm film.

“The 1980s was an amazing time, but it’s still amazing now,” Dean shares. “The fact that Loverboy are still together and playing these same songs almost every night – Who’d have thought?”

And the band is giving fans a preview of the concert with the release of a live performance of their top 40 hit “Turn Me Loose,” which is available via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Loverboy’s Live in ’82 is available for preorder now.

Loverboy is set to hit the road this summer as a special guest on Sammy Hagar’s The Best of All Worlds tour, which kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of Loverboy dates can be found at loverboyband.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%