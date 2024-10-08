Luke Bryan celebrates 31st #1 hit with “Love You, Miss You, Mean It”

Luke Bryan has earned his 31st #1 hit with “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

“Thank you to everyone who made this song my 31st # 1,” Luke captioned his Instagram Reel, which featured live performance footage of “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

In a separate note to country radio, Luke added, “Every song on Mind Of A Country Boy album tells something different about this phase of life I am in and it’s so fun seeing which ones are connecting to your listeners. Here’s to 31 #1 songs.”