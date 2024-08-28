Luke Bryan doesn’t take success for granted: “You always have to work hard”

Disney/Larry McCormack

It’s been 17 years since Luke Bryan launched onto the scene with his debut album, I’ll Stay Me. Since then, the country superstar has amassed 30 #1 hits and a whopping 11.5 million global album sales, among other accomplishments.

As his 18th album, Mind of a Country Boy, readies for release, Luke’s not taking success for granted or slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the hunger, drive, and “will to survive and fight” are still there — and that’s what’s driving his present-day hard work.

“Year after year, it never gets easier. You never coast through the music business. You always have to focus on it, you always have to work hard. You always have to wake up and try to be a little better than you were the previous year,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “[Mind of a Country Boy] is just [the] best that I can do at this point in my career, and I love the songs.”

While Luke’s not against party anthems like “All My Friends Say” and “Cold Beer Drinker,” he’s cognizant of his current stage of life — father, husband and son — and he’s choosing to sing about that rather than the past.

“I mean, I can’t go out there and sing songs about partying all night in a college bar because … I think everybody knows where my life is,” Luke says. “But I think it’s a great representation of where I want my music to be, and I really stand behind a lot of the songs I got on [Mind of a Country Boy] and love what we did with the record.”

Mind of a Country Boy drops Sept. 27 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Mind of a Country Boy:

“Mind of a Country Boy”

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It”

“Country Song Came On”

“Pair of Boots”

“But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

“Kansas”

“Country On”

“Fish on the Wall”

“She’s Still Got It”

“Closing Time in California”

“For the Kids”

“Southern and Slow”

“I’m on a Tractor”

“Jesus ‘Bout My Kids”