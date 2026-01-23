AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan sets the Word on the Street Tour in motion in May

todayJanuary 23, 2026

Luke Bryan’s Word on the Street Tour (Live Nation)

Word on the Street is, Luke Bryan‘s 2026 tour plans are out. 

The “Country Song Came On” hitmaker will kick it off May 29 with a two-night stand in Gilford, New Hampshire. He’ll play more than 30 dates before it wraps Sept. 26 in East Troy, Wisconsin. 

Continuing his tradition of bringing as many up-and-coming artists on the road with him as he can, Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, Zach John King, Shane Profitt, Raelynn, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington and DJ Rock will join him along the way. 

Presales for the Word on the Street Tour start Jan. 27, before tickets go on sale to the public on Jan. 30.

