Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan sings ‘Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)’ with Dan Seals

todaySeptember 10, 2025

Dan Seals & Luke Bryan’s “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” (Melody Place)

Luke Bryan duets with Dan Seals on a new version of the late artist’s #1 hit from 1986, “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold).”

“When I think of all time iconic songs, this one definitely comes top of mind,” Luke says. “Dan was an artist I had on repeat and actually still do. I sang this song when I was back in Georgia and now to be here and paired with him on this new release is just unbelievable.”

Originally known as part of the duo England Dan & John Ford Coley, Seals went on to score 11 country number ones on his own. He passed away in 2009.

The new version of “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” comes out Friday and is part of a new duets project featuring Seals.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

