    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett + more tapped for GoldenSky Festival

todayDecember 13, 2023

Disney/Frank Micelotta

The star-studded GoldenSky Country Music Festival lineup has been announced.

The event will take place October 18 to October 24 in Sacramento, California’s Discovery Park and feature performances from Luke BryanThomas RhettKeith UrbanBailey ZimmermanRiley Green, Ashley McBrydeGabby BarrettHailey WhittersConner Smith, Chayce BeckhamElle King, George Birge and more.

Presale begins Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. PT, before the general sale on Friday, December 15.

For the full lineup and more information, head to goldenskyfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

