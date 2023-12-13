Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett + more tapped for GoldenSky Festival

The star-studded GoldenSky Country Music Festival lineup has been announced.

The event will take place October 18 to October 24 in Sacramento, California’s Discovery Park and feature performances from Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, Chayce Beckham, Elle King, George Birge and more.

Presale begins Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. PT, before the general sale on Friday, December 15.

For the full lineup and more information, head to goldenskyfestival.com.