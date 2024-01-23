AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan wraps 2024 Crash My Playa

todayJanuary 23, 2024

ABC

Luke Bryan‘s beaming with gratitude for his fun-filled ninth annual Crash My Playa.

The event took place January 17-20 in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, and featured performances from Luke and his buddies Jon PardiDierks BentleyJelly RollEddie Montgomery and more.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the year. Jon and Jelly Roll came out and just blew everyone away with their sets, and it was so fun to watch,” shares Luke. “On Saturday night I’m pretty sure I was having more fun than anyone out there!”

“Being able to have a set list that is more off the cuff and spontaneous is one of my favorite nights on stage. Dierks and I always have fun singing together and then to top it with a legend like Eddie Montgomery was just something I have always wanted to do,” he reflects. “I could not have asked for a better group of artists and friends to have down here with us.”

“Y’all did it again!! Most epic pool party to date! Sunday scares hitting hard today,” Dustin Lynch captions a photo of his toga pool party on Instagram. “Already looking forward to next year, you know we are already dreaming BIGGER THAN EVER for year 10! @crashmyplaya.”

You can check out photos from Luke’s Crash My Playa on Instagram now.

Luke and Jon’s single, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” is in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

