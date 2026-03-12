AD
Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa returns for a 12th year in 2027

todayMarch 12, 2026

Luke Bryan (Disney/Larry McCormack)

Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa fan getaway will continue for a 12th year in 2027, taking over Riviera Cancun, Mexico, Jan. 13-16. 

The announcement hit the Crash My Playa socials Thursday morning, along with a promotional video promising the usual four days of music during the all-inclusive weekend, complete “with the best fans in country music.”

Crash My Playa will return to Moon Palace Resort in 2027. Announcements about who will play the nightly concerts typically come later in the year.

The Crash My Playa video offers a preview of Luke’s new radio single, “Country and She Knows It,” which comes out March 27. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

