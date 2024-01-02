Luke Bryan’s excited to kick off 2024 with Crash My Playa

ABC

As Luke Bryan enters the new year, he’s looking forward to heading to Mexico for his annual Crash My Playa, before hitting the road for an as-yet-unannounced tour.

“For 2024, we haven’t announced our tour, but there’ll be a tour and we’ve got Crash My Playa coming up right at the top of the year,” shares Luke. “We’ve got Dierks [Bentley] and Jelly Roll and Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry – he and I are gonna do some songs together. I’m really excited about that.”

“We got Dustin Lynch getting ready for the pool party, so Playa’s just been a great thing,” Luke continues. “Just about the time it gets too cold to be in Nashville, we fly to Mexico and get warm. Every time we’re driving to the airport, it’s a snowstorm.”

Crash My Playa will take place from January 17 to January 20 in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

For tickets and the full schedule, head to crashmyplaya.com.