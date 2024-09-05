Luke Bryan’s got a new “Country Song” coming out

Luke Bryan‘s about to serve up another preview of his forthcoming album.

A new track, “Country Song Came On,” will hit digital platforms on Friday, and you can presave it now.

“Gonna drop in but I wasn’t gonna stay. Then I heard a barstool calling my name. #CountrySongCameOn Out Tonight,” Luke announced on social media on Thursday, seemingly quoting a lyric from the unreleased song. A short instrumental clip of “Country Song Came On” also accompanied Luke’s announcement.