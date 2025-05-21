Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker and more head to London with the Opry

The Opry’s taking its 100th birthday celebration abroad.
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Marty Stuart and more are all set to play Grand Ole Opry: Live in London on Sept. 26 at Royal Albert Hall.
“To have the opportunity to bring such a big part of my musical roots to Royal Albert Hall is a full-circle moment for me,” Darius says. “I can’t think of a better way to honor the Opry’s global impact on country music as we share its magic with a new generation of fans.”
This will be the Opry’s first-ever international broadcast in its centurylong history.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 23.
