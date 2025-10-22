AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs’ Category 10 is blowing into Las Vegas in 2026

todayOctober 22, 2025

Luke Combs attends the 2024 CMA Awards (Disney/Scott Kirkland)

Luke Combs‘ Nashville bar and restaurant is saddling up for a trip to Sin City.

Luke announced the opening of Category 10 in January 2024, telling fans the name was inspired by hurricane rankings. The second location will open at The Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip in the fall of 2026.

The announcement on Instagram reads, “Get ready for a 3-story bar, restaurant & live music venue inspired by ‘Hurricane.’  Live music. Line dancing. Fan-first mindset. You won’t wanna miss this!” 

Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean have also opened Las Vegas outposts of their Nashville bars, Ole Red and  Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar, respectively.

Las Vegas is where Luke plans to kick off his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour in March 2026. He’s scheduled to perform in North America through June, and then head to Europe and the U.K. A new album is also expected to arrive early next year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

