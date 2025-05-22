AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs is a collaborative kinda guy

todayMay 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Luke Combs seems to be in a collab kinda mood these days.

On Friday you’ll be able to hear the latest of Luke’s musical partnerships, “Why” with singer/songwriter Jon Bellion. You can get a sneak peek of the song on the pair’s socials via the music video that features footage of them recording together.  

Luke’s currently climbing the country chart with “Backup Plan” with Bailey Zimmerman. Previously, he topped the chart with “Guy for That” with Post Malone.

His most recent record is Fathers & Sons, which came out in June 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%