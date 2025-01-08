Luke Combs, Jessie Murph + more rep country in 2025 Bonnaroo lineup

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced this year’s lineup.

Taking place June 12-15 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, the bill features country music’s Luke Combs, who will headline June 12’s show; “High Road” singer Jessie Murph; 2024 CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year nominee The Red Clay Strays; and Alexandra Kay, who opened for Jelly Roll on his recent Beautifully Broken Tour.

Also included on the multigenre lineup are Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, Marcus King, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Natasha Beddingfield, Aly & AJ and James Arthur.