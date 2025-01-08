AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs, Jessie Murph + more rep country in 2025 Bonnaroo lineup

todayJanuary 8, 2025

ABC

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced this year’s lineup.

Taking place June 12-15 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, the bill features country music’s Luke Combs, who will headline June 12’s show; “High Road” singer Jessie Murph; 2024 CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year nominee The Red Clay Strays; and Alexandra Kay, who opened for Jelly Roll on his recent Beautifully Broken Tour.

Also included on the multigenre lineup are Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, Marcus King, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Natasha Beddingfield, Aly & AJ and James Arthur.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT at bonnaroo.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

