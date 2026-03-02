AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs lands two songs in country’s top 10

todayMarch 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Luke Combs’ ‘The Way I Am’ (Sony)

Luke Combs has accomplished an uncommon feat, as he now has two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. 

“Sleepless in a Hotel Room” is currently at #10, while “Days Like These” is at #8. 

“Country radio and the fans never cease to amaze me,” Luke tells Billboard. “We took ‘Days Like These’ to country radio and had no plans to do anything else until its run was over, but then the fans just really took hold of ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’ and gave us no choice but to send it to radio, too. But to have them both in the top 10 at the same time? Wow. I’m super grateful!”

Having two songs in the top 10 is extremely rare and typically only happens when an artist has a collaboration out, in addition to their solo single. 

Morgan Wallen, however, managed to place both “Last Night” and “One Thing at a Time” in the top 10 in May 2023. 

Both of Luke’s current hits are from his new album, The Way I Am, which drops March 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%