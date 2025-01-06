Luke Combs loved working with Post Malone on ‘F-1 Trillion’: ‘He’s the best’

As “Guy for That” continues to ascend the country charts, Luke Combs is looking back on his time working with Post Malone on their song and his country album, F-1 Trillion.
Unsurprisingly, he’s all praise for Posty, like many other collaborators on the record, including Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley.
“Gosh, he’s the best. He’s such a sweet dude. And that project was really, really fun from a creative standpoint,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “I wrote a bunch, a bunch of songs for [F-1 Trillion]. I think five or six made it on there.”
“I’m not sure [of] the exact number, but really proud of how that thing turned out and really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish,” he adds. “It was fun, man. Fun times.”
Luke co-wrote and is featured on “Guy for That” and “Missin’ You Like This.” He’s also a co-writer on “Wrong Ones,” “Finer Things” and “Nosedive.”
“Guy for That” is now in the top 10 and ascending the country charts.
Next on Luke’s tour schedule are shows in New Zealand and Australia, which kick off Jan. 17 in Auckland.
