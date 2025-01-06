Luke Combs loved working with Post Malone on ‘F-1 Trillion’: ‘He’s the best’

As “Guy for That” continues to ascend the country charts, Luke Combs is looking back on his time working with Post Malone on their song and his country album, F-1 Trillion.

Unsurprisingly, he’s all praise for Posty, like many other collaborators on the record, including Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley.

“Gosh, he’s the best. He’s such a sweet dude. And that project was really, really fun from a creative standpoint,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “I wrote a bunch, a bunch of songs for [F-1 Trillion]. I think five or six made it on there.”

“I’m not sure [of] the exact number, but really proud of how that thing turned out and really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish,” he adds. “It was fun, man. Fun times.”