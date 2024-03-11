AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs needs your help with his tour set list

todayMarch 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Luke Combs is kicking off Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour in April, and he needs your help.

The country superstar took to social media recently to enlist fans’ help with his set list.

“Tour kicks off in about a month, so the band and I got together today to work on the setlist and want to know what y’all want to hear?!” Luke captioned his Instagram carousel, which featured photos of him and his band at tour rehearsal.

The Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour begins April 12 and April 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with stops in Buffalo, New York; Jacksonville, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Los Angeles and other cities. Tickets and the full schedule can be found at lukecombs.com.

While you wait for Luke to hit the road, you can let him know what song you want to hear in his post’s comments.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%