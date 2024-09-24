AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs’ “Oklahoma” touches down at #1

todaySeptember 24, 2024

Courtesy of Universal Pictures + Atlantic Records

Luke Combs has scored his 19th #1 with “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.”

The single arrived in May and served as the lead track from the star-studded Twisters movie soundtrack, featuring Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Bailey Zimmerman, Kane Brown and more.

In June, Luke dropped his fifth album, Fathers & Sons, and it debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart. The country superstar also teamed with Post Malone on “Guy for That” from Posty’s F-1 Trillion record.

Luke also recently announced his return to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 for eight shows with openers Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny and up-and-comer Lane Pittman

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

