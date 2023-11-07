AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs on Gettin’ Old’s CMA Album of the Year nod: “I’m really proud of this album”

todayNovember 7, 2023

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs Gettin’ Old is up for Album of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Out of the four albums Luke’s released, he says his latest effort is his favorite.

“That’s wild to think about, you know? [Gettin’ Old] is my favorite record that I’ve ever put out, probably. It was just hard [to choose] because I really love This One’s for You as well. But this is the one that I’m probably the most proud of,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “And hey, that means I probably won’t win, to be honest with you. But that’s OK. I’m really proud of this album either way.”

However, if Luke does win, he’ll gladly accept the award on behalf of everyone who’s worked hard on the 18-track record.

“Obviously, would love to take it home for all the people involved. My songwriting buddies; Jonathan [Singleton] and Chip [Matthews] who I produced this record with; all the musicians; just everybody,” he shares. “There’s so many people involved in that process, especially when you’re mostly writing your own stuff. And I have such great close relationships with all the guys that I write with, so I would love to take it home for them too.”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

