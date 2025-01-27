Luke Combs previews unreleased life-inspired song in Australia

ABC

Luke Combs surprised Australian fans with a performance of an unreleased song while on his stadium tour Down Under.

Strumming an acoustic guitar onstage in Brisbane, Luke sang “Pushin’ Up Daisies,” a song about surviving an accident and having a second chance at life to do things right.

“That trooper said, ‘I don’t know how you walked away/ Boy, you’re lucky, this sure could have gone the other way’/ Oh, all the life I would’ve missed out on/ Kids screaming, ‘Daddy’s back home,’ and growing old with their mom/ Oh, I don’t miss my wild and crazy/ Out here picking wildflowers for my baby/ Instead of pushin’ up daisies,” Luke sings in the reflective number.

This isn’t the first time Luke teased “Pushin’ Up Daisies.”

During the event launch of his Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit in September last year, Luke shared the song with attendees and posted a clip on Instagram.

“I wrote this song with @imjoshphillips and @randymontana sometime last year. It’s been stuck in my head for sometime now,” he captioned his Reel. “Might be good, might be bad. I don’t know, but I like it. It’s called ‘Pushin’ Up Daisies.'”

Luke’s latest album, Fathers & Sons, arrived in June.