Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs’ reaction to Chris Stapleton’s male vocalist CMA win goes viral

todayNovember 21, 2024

AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Luke Combs is thoroughly impressed by Chris Stapleton‘s resume.

The “Fast Car” singer went viral after a shot of the CMA Awards broadcast showed him reacting with shock upon realizing Chris had just won his eighth CMA for Male Vocalist of the Year on Wednesday night. One TikTok of Luke’s reaction has garnered over 1 million views.

“His eighth?” asked Luke after the win was announced, as he applauded Chris while looking dumbfounded.

Luke was also nominated for the category along with Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.

Chris’ success did not stop with the Male Vocalist of the Year win. The “White Horse” singer also brought home Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the award show.

Luke took the stage later in the evening with a performance of his hit “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” the lead single off the soundtrack for this summer’s tornado-filled film Twisters, starring Glen Powell.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

