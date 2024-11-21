Luke Combs’ reaction to Chris Stapleton’s male vocalist CMA win goes viral

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Luke Combs is thoroughly impressed by Chris Stapleton‘s resume.

The “Fast Car” singer went viral after a shot of the CMA Awards broadcast showed him reacting with shock upon realizing Chris had just won his eighth CMA for Male Vocalist of the Year on Wednesday night. One TikTok of Luke’s reaction has garnered over 1 million views.

“His eighth?” asked Luke after the win was announced, as he applauded Chris while looking dumbfounded.