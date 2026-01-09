AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs roots for Carolina Panthers as he books Super Bowl show

todayJanuary 9, 2026

Luke Combs (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Luke Combs is set to play the Madden Bowl in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

The North Carolina native didn’t hesitate when approached to do the Feb. 6 show at San Francisco’s Chase Center. 

“Panthers football has been a staple in my life since I was a kid,” Luke says. “Getting the invite from EA SPORTS to be a part of the Madden Bowl at the biggest football game in the world – the Super Bowl, was a no-brainer.”

“I can’t wait and I’m still holding out hope my Panthers will be there too,” he adds. 

Gavin Adcock and Stephen Wilson Jr. are set to play as well, along with Teddy Swims and LaRussell.

You can find out more about Madden Bowl via the EA Sports social channels

Super Bowl 60 takes place Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

