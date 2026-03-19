AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs spent every cent he had to put out his first single

todayMarch 19, 2026

Background
share close
AD
‘Hot Ones’ (First We Feast/Hot Ones)

Talk about a bet that paid off: Luke Combs spent all the money he had to pay for his debut single, “Hurricane,” to be mastered. 

That’s one of the things he reveals as the guest on the latest episode of Hot Ones.

“Interestingly and luckily enough, it was the only song that was in any state close enough to putting out,” he said. “So, it was basically a Hail Mary of like, ‘Well this is all we got.’ It’s either this or nothing. So I spent the last $200 I had.”

Of course, “Hurricane” would go on to become his first #1 and to move 10,000 units in its first week out. 

Luke also discusses how the Backstreet Boys influenced him, the status of country music and not making the cut for The Voice in the new Hot Ones episode, which you can watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%