Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs teases emotional fatherhood track

todayMay 1, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Get your Kleenex ready, Luke Combs is about to open your floodgates.

The country superstar recently hopped on Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased track, “Huntin’ By Yourself.”

“This song is about doing things you love with your kids, but knowing they’ll grow up one day & then you’ll realize it’s never about what you’re doing but who you do it with,” Luke wrote via an on-screen text caption.

“‘Cause moves too much and he talks too loud/ But I don’t mind cause I’m finding out / Even if it’s just time we’re killin’/ It’s never felt more like livin’/ They’ll make you cuss and wear your patience thin/ But next thing you know they’re all grown up and then/ You’re huntin’ by yourself again,” Luke sings in the heartfelt, guitar-driven chorus.

Prior to this, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer teased two other unreleased fatherhood-inspired tunes: “The Man He Sees in Me” and “Remember Him That Way.”

You can hear the full preview clip of “Huntin’ By Yourself” now on Luke’s Instagram.

Luke’s latest album is 2023’s Gettin’ Old, which spawned the #1 hits “Fast Car” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” 

Tickets to Luke’s ongoing Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour are available now at lukecombs.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

