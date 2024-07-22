AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs + ‘Twisters’ cast shotgun beer onstage

todayJuly 22, 2024

“Beer never broke” the hearts of Luke Combs and his new friends Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos from Twisters.

The country superstar surprised fans at Friday’s Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour show in New Jersey by bringing the main cast members onstage for a countrified beer-chugging session.

“Hey Twisters cast, what you say we shotgun one?!” Luke captioned his Instagram Reel featuring footage of them shotgunning beer cans at a packed MetLife Stadium.

Luke, of course, is no stranger to Twisters. His current single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” is from the Twisters soundtrack and is currently in the top 10 of the country charts.

The Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour continues in Washington, D.C., Cincinnati and Houston, with two nights each on July 26 and July 27, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, and Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. You can get tickets now at lukecombs.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

