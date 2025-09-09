AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs wasted no time getting ‘Back in the Saddle’

todaySeptember 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Luke Combs (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

When Luke Combs said he was “Back in the Saddle,” he wasn’t kidding. His new single broke into the top 10 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart in only six weeks, a relatively short time. 

The song also becomes Luke’s 24th top-10 hit of his career, in a string that dates back to 2017’s “Hurricane.” Most recently, he’s duetted with Bailey Zimmerman on “Backup Plan” and Post Malone on “Guy for That.” His last solo single was “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” which hit #1 last fall. 

“Back in the Saddle” is the first taste of Luke’s upcoming sixth studio album, the follow-up to 2024’s Fathers & Sons. He hasn’t revealed when fans can expect its arrival. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%