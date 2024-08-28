AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Lupita Nyong’o remembers Chadwick Boseman on fourth anniversary of his death

todayAugust 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o is remembering her friend and former Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman Wednesday, on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Boseman was just 43 when he lost his private battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

“Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever,” Lupita captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor she posted to Instagram.

She added a quote from an unknown writer, reading, “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”

Boseman was secretly fighting the disease while logging memorable performances spanning from Black Panther and other installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to heralded turns in films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Just a handful of people knew of his condition before his death.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%