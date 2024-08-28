Lupita Nyong’o remembers Chadwick Boseman on fourth anniversary of his death

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o is remembering her friend and former Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman Wednesday, on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Boseman was just 43 when he lost his private battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

“Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever,” Lupita captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor she posted to Instagram.

She added a quote from an unknown writer, reading, “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”

Boseman was secretly fighting the disease while logging memorable performances spanning from Black Panther and other installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to heralded turns in films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Just a handful of people knew of his condition before his death.