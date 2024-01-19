AD
Luxury Toronto hotel prepares for Eras Tour stop with “The Taylor” suite

todayJanuary 19, 2024

Courtesy Bisha Hotel

The Bisha Hotel in Toronto is all about celebrity: one of its floors was designed by rocker Lenny Kravitz, and all its rooms are named after famous people, like Marilyn Monroe. Most recently, the hotel has renamed one of its suites after the person who is arguably the biggest star on the planet right now: Taylor Swift.

The hotel has made the change in preparation for Taylor’s arrival in November. She’ll play six Eras Tour shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, which is a six-minute walk from the hotel.

The hotel is also in the process of renaming all seven of its floors after different Taylor eras. By November, they’ll all have Taylor’s music playing in the hallways, along with Taylor artwork. The floor names will include the Reputation Floor, the Midnights Floor, the Lover Floor, the 1989 Floor, the Fearless Floor and the Folklore Floor.

But you don’t have to wait until November to book The Taylor one-bedroom suite, where you’ll find yourself in a room decorated with visuals from her albums and amenities including custom friendship bracelets, a curated Taylor playlist and a bottle of Prosecco. 

Guests will even receive a piece of Taylor artwork commissioned from a local artist. On the mirror is written a line from Taylor’s song “Lover”: “This is our place. We make the rules.”

The only bad thing about the suite is that it costs about $1,200 per night — and that’s if you wanted to book a room next month. If you want to stay there when Taylor’s actually performing in Toronto, be prepared to pay over $4,000.

