Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels Anchorage show due to Johnny Van Zant’s family emergency

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Lynyrd Skynyrd was forced to cancel their concert Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, so frontman Johnny Van Zant could be with his daughter, who was dealing with a “medical emergency.”

“Early this morning, Johnny Van Zant was informed his daughter must undergo emergency surgery,” read a message on the band’s social media accounts. “Johnny has asked all fans to pray for a successful procedure and recovery.”

Ticketholders will be refunded their money for the canceled show. As for the rest of their schedule, the statement notes, “Updates tied to all confirmed upcoming appearances will be announced in the coming days.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on their Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top. Their next scheduled show is Thursday in West Valley City, Utah. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.