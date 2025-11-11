Lynyrd Skynyrd marks Veterans Day with video for ‘Red White and Blue’ featuring Donnie Van Zant

Photo of Lynyrd Skynyrd (Photo by Doltyn Snedden)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is paying tribute to our nation’s veterans with the Veterans Day release of a new live video.

The clip is for the track “Red White and Blue” featuring 38 Special founding member Donnie Van Zant. Donnie is the brother of Skynyrd’s current frontman Johnny Van Zant and their original frontman Ronnie Van Zant, who died in the 1977 plane crash that also killed Skynyrd guitarist Steve Gaines and four others.

The performance appears on the live album and DVD, Celebrating 50 Years – Live At The Ryman, which was released in June. It captures Skynyrd’s 50th anniversary concert, which took place in November 2022 and was the final concert of Skynyrd founding guitarist Gary Rossington, who passed away in March 2023.

In addition to Donnie Van Zant, the album features guest appearances by Jelly Roll, Brent Smith of the rock band Shinedown, country star John Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Marcus King.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)