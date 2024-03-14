Lynyrd Skynyrd playing Nashville’s CMA Fest

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be heading to Nashville this summer for CMA Fest, which is happening June 6-9.

The Southern rockers are booked to play Nissan Stadium on June 6, joining a bill that also includes country stars Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis and Ashley McBryde.

This marks a return to CMA Fest for Skynyrd. They previously performed at the festival in 2006.

Tickets for the CMA Fest are on sale now. A portion of the proceeds will go to music education programs through the CMA Foundation. A complete lineup can be found at cmafest.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd recently kicked off the second leg of their Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top. The tour hits Greenville, South Carolina, on March 14. A complete list of dates can be found at skynyrd.com.