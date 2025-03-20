AD
Lynyrd Skynyrd signs with new label, will release 50th anniversary Ryman concert

todayMarch 20, 2025

R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Lynyrd Skynyrd has a new record label: the band has just signed a deal with Frontiers SRL. Their first release will be Celebrating 50 Years – Live At The Ryman, a special live album and DVD of the band’s historic 50th anniversary concert, which took place in November 2022.

“50 years for Lynyrd Skynyrd… Wow! We are so grateful to the devoted fans for their support throughout the years of transitions and losses,” frontman Johnny Van Zant shares. He notes the concert was filmed before the 2023 loss of Gary Rossington, the last founding member of Skynyrd.

“It was a very special night with incredibly talented guests as we honored the iconic musicality of Skynyrd,” he adds. “We are so grateful to the Ryman and to all of those who have worked so hard to make this project become a reality! This will forever be a keepsake in our hearts, and we are so happy to be able to share it with our Skynyrd Nation.”

So far a release date for Celebrating 50 Years – Live At The Ryman has not been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

