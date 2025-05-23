AD
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ finally gets a video

todayMay 23, 2025

Geffen Records

This bird you cannot change, but this bird now has a video.

UMe has premiered the first-ever official video for Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s classic epic, “Free Bird.” The clip arrives over 50 years after the original song was released in 1973 on the album (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd).

The video begins with an older man walking through his house when he’s startled by a bird tapping at a window. That makes him notice an old photo album filled with pictures of his younger days of riding his motorcycle and falling in love with his future wife.

When he reaches the end of the album, he discovers the keys to his old chopper and decides to fix it up. He then takes a trip to a fireworks store and lights up a huge display reminiscent of one he experienced with his wife.

“Although there are many interpretations to the song’s meaning, this interpretation of the epic song is a nostalgic narrative of eternal love and the timeless spirit of ‘Free Bird’ with its own relatable and uplifting American tale of true love,” a press release says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

