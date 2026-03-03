AD
Rev Rock Report

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’ gets Olympics chart boost

todayMarch 3, 2026

(L-R Allen Collins, Leon Wilkeson, Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle, Ronnie Van Zandt and Billy Powell) pose for a portrait circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic “Free Bird” has gotten a chart boost thanks to the Winter Olympics.

After the song became the unofficial anthem for the U.S. men’s and women’s gold medal winning hockey teams, the track has hit #15 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #1 on the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart and #6 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

“Free Bird,” from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), is one of the band’s signature songs. During its original chart run in 1975, it peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to the Olympics, the song was recently used in Budweiser’s “American Icons” Super Bowl ad.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be spending the summer on the road on the Double Trouble Vision tour with Foreigner. The tour kicks off July 23 in Atlanta and wraps Aug. 29 in Rogers, Arkansas. A complete list of tour dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

