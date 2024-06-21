Maddie & Tae add nine dates to fall tour

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road this fall with an extended leg of their headlining Here’s To Friends Tour.

The trek kicks off Sept. 14 in Windsor, Virginia, with stops in Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and more, before wrapping Oct. 5 in Dubuque, Iowa.

Newcomer Lauren Watkins, who released her debut album, The Heartbroken Record, in June, will open on select dates. An additional opener will be announced soon.

Tickets are available now at maddieandtae.com/tour.