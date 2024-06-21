AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Maddie & Tae add nine dates to fall tour

todayJune 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road this fall with an extended leg of their headlining Here’s To Friends Tour.

The trek kicks off Sept. 14 in Windsor, Virginia, with stops in Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and more, before wrapping Oct. 5 in Dubuque, Iowa.

Newcomer Lauren Watkins, who released her debut album, The Heartbroken Record, in June, will open on select dates. An additional opener will be announced soon.

Tickets are available now at maddieandtae.com/tour.

On the music front, Maddie & Tae released their newest song, “Sad Girl Summer,” in May. Their latest projects are 2022’s Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Through The Madness Vol. 2, which were preceded by their 2020 full-length album, The Way It Feels.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%