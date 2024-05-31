AD
Buck Country Music News

Maddie & Tae are ready for a “Sad Girl Summer”

todayMay 31, 2024

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Don’t be deceived by the title of Maddie & Tae‘s new song, “Sad Girl Summer” — it’s not actually a sad tune.

Instead, it’s a vibrant, uptempo track that’s all about celebrating one’s newfound freedom following a breakup.

“This ain’t no sad girl summer, girl, we’re sayin’ goodbye/ To that bummer of a boy who’d been makin’ you cry/ There’s a good time waitin’, quit wastin’ your time/ Let’s get somethin’ new cookin’, ooh, ’cause you lookin’/ Hot, hot, hotter than a hundred degrees/ Think of the shots, shots, shots you could be gettin’ for free/ I know that a broken heart hurts like a mother/ But this ain’t no sad girl summer,” the duo’s Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr sing in the triumphant chorus.

“‘Sad Girl Summer’ was such a blast to write. We co-wrote this with Tae’s husband, Josh Kerr, wanting to create an empowering summertime anthem for our fans to jam to this year!” Maddie & Tae share. “This song is the first look at the bold, confident songwriting you’ll hear woven through this upcoming chapter of music for us.”

Maddie & Tae’s latest projects are 2022’s Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Through The Madness Vol. 2, which followed their 2020 full-length album, The Way It Feels.

Maddie & Tae are currently on their headlining Here’s To Friends Tour. On June 8, they’ll celebrate CMA Fest with appearances at the UMG Nashville Takeover at Skydeck on Broadway and the sold-out Tracy Lawrence and Friends concert at Ascend Amphitheater. 

For tickets and more information, head to maddieandtae.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

