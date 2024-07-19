AD
Buck Country Music News

Maddie & Tae hope “Free Like” empowers fans

todayJuly 19, 2024

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Maddie & Tae are celebrating their newfound freedom and confidence in “Free Like.”

The new track, which the duo’s Maddie Font co-wrote, is a breezy, uptempo pick-me-up that drops a nod to Jo Dee Messina‘s iconic hit, “Bye Bye.”

“Free like a hippie, free like a fire/ Free like a bird on a telephone wire/ Free like a Chevy on a don’t look back road/ ‘Bye Bye My Baby’ on the radio/ Head spinnin’ in the dust I leave/ Boy, you ain’t ever seen free like me/ Free like me,” Maddie & Tae sing in the chorus.

“‘Free Like’ really represents the freedom we have found and the confidence we have arrived at in this season of life. With 15 years of friendship under our belts, to now being mothers, we feel so secure and grounded in who we are and what we do,” share Maddie & Tae.

“Our fans have grown up with us the last decade and our hope is this song makes them feel as empowered as it made us feel writing and recording it. We are in a season of life where our confidence and tenacity are unshakable and ‘Free Like’ describes that feeling perfectly,” the “Die From a Broken Heart” singers add.

“Free Like” follows the May release of “Sad Girl Summer” and is out now. 

To get tickets to Maddie & Tae’s fall Here’s To Friends Tour, visit maddieandtae.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

